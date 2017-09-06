PDA Alert! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Spotted Holding Hands on Romantic Beach Walk

They’ve stayed strictly mum about their relationship, but Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes looked like a happy couple during a Labor Day stroll on the beach.

The movie stars walked hand in hand along the sand barefoot in Malibu on Monday, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail Online. Holmes, 38, soaked up the unofficial end of summer in a blue dress paired with a hat and sunglasses. Foxx, 49, opted for a black t-shirt and Adidas workout pants.

After their romantic stroll, the pair splashed around in the water, with Foxx venturing knee-deep into the waves fully dressed.

The notoriously private duo have been the subject of romance rumors since 2013, and although they’ve never officially confirmed a relationship, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

“This is not some intense romance,” a source told PEOPLE in 2015. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn … But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”

RELATED VIDEO: Are Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Dating?

This spring, Foxx and Holmes spent time together in Paris while the actress’s ex-husband Tom Cruise was working on the sixth installment of his Mission: Impossible franchise just blocks away.

Holmes met up at a hotel with Foxx, who had been in the City of Lights to shoot his new Robin Hood movie. An insider told PEOPLE that Foxx attended a farewell dinner for the Leonardo DiCaprio-produced film.

While the actress kept a low profile during her Paris stay, though she did stop by Luc Besson’s studio Cité du Cinemas, where Foxx was filming. The duo were spotted boarding a private jet together out of the city.