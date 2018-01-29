Katie Holmes Was 'Really Uncomfortable' When Clive Davis Called Her and Jamie Foxx Out

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had an awkward moment before the Grammys this weekend.

The famous duo have kept their rumored relationship on the down-low for years, but when they were sat next to each other at Clive Davis‘ annual Pre-Grammy Awards Gala on Saturday night, they got a little more attention than they were bargaining for.

“This event just happened to be one they were both attending,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Clive put them at the same table with Diddy and French Montana, this wasn’t a big public debut for them.”

Though Foxx and Holmes were sitting at the same table, it appeared the actress tried to avoid drawing attention to herself by leaving the room and moving to a different seat just moments before Davis announced the singer’s presence.

However, Davis called out the move, saying, “This lady left the room right when I was going to introduce her, she was sitting at that table right with Jamie Foxx and everyone else.” He added, “If you’re going to sit together what better night than tonight?”

“Katie was really uncomfortable when Clive called her out,” adds the source. “They still plan to be very under the radar with their relationship. They are both very private and never plan to be super public or talk about their relationship.”

After Clive’s comments, the camera showed Foxx, 50, cracking up while Holmes appeared somewhat embarassed to have the spotlight on her.

The duo found themselves at the same table again, where they were photographed looking happy together. When Logic performed, they stood up and danced along with other partygoers.

“Katie is close with Jamie’s girls,” says the source. “She spends time with them even when Jamie’s not there and have dinner dates. Both girls get along really well with Katie. She’s been in Annalise’s life since she was really young so they are especially tight.”

Holmes was on hand to celebrate the actor’s 50th birthday with a night out in Los Angeles just last month. Earlier in December, the actress stepped out in New York City to support her rumored boyfriend at the opening of the Privé Revaux store, where Foxx was one of the celebrities involved in the eyewear brand.

The two have occasionally been spotted visiting each other in L.A., where they have homes in close proximity.

This past spring, Foxx and Holmes were seen spending time together in Paris, and during Labor Day weekend in September 2016, they were photographed taking a stroll on the beach in Malibu, California.

The pair have never officially confirmed a relationship despite being the subject of romance rumors since 2013, but multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

“This is not some intense romance,” a source told PEOPLE in 2015. “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn … But contrary to those conclusions, they’re not about to run off and make some serious commitment.”