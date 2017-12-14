Jamie Foxx Celebrates 50th Birthday — with Katie Holmes!

Jamie Foxx rang in his birthday with a little help from Katie Holmes.

The two celebrated the actor’s 50th birthday with a night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE. Foxx and Holmes — who have never confirmed their relationship — were seen leaving the Highlight Room together.

Along with Holmes, a few of Foxx’s closest friends stepped out for the birthday party. The actor’s daughters Corinne Fox and Annalise Bishop were also in attendance.

Halfway through the night, Corinne and Annalise presented their dad with a custom birthday cake featuring a throwback picture of Foxx on the top and the words “Happy 25×2.”

Foxx also took to Instagram on his big day to thank his fans, friends and family for the birthday wishes.

#sagseason…..shoutout to all my sagittarius!!! Thank you all for the birthday wishes!!! Lets go! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🦊🦊🦊 A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Earlier this month, Holmes stepped out in New York City to support her rumored beau at the opening of the Privé Revaux store. The actress, 38, arrived separately to the event, where Foxx was one of the celebrities involved in the eyewear brand.

The notoriously private duo have been the subject of romance rumors since 2013, and although they’ve never officially confirmed a relationship, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the low-key pair have been casually spending time together for years.

During Labor Day weekend in September, they were seen taking a romantic stroll on the beach in Malibu, California.