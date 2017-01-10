Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Alleged Attack: ‘Can’t We All Just Get Along?’

Jamie Foxx is clearing up rumors about a physical altercation he was allegedly involved in on Saturday night.

According to a TMZ report, the 49-year-old actor was dining at Hollywood hotspot Catch LA with friends when he was supposedly asked by a group of disgruntled diners to quiet down. A physical altercation involving several people later ensued — which was caught on video — but it was unclear from the clip if Foxx was involved.

The actor spoke out about the incident in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday, as he held a white towel to his eye.

“F—. The word is out, man. I know y’all heard about this s— and saw some videos,” he says in the clip, taking a serious tone. “I just want to address what happened on Saturday from my perspective.”

Concern quickly turned to laughs, as Foxx removed his towel to show a crossed eye — and joked that he was trying to keep his eye on things. “I’m just f—— with y’all, man,” he cracked. “Everybody’s good!”

Foxx also explained that he doesn’t want any violence in 2017. “We don’t want to get hurt and we don’t want nobody hurt.”

“Can’t we all just get along?” he added in the video’s caption. “East coast west coast! Remember when they push and shove, it’s only love!”

The actor then segued by plugging his latest film, Sleepless, which opens Friday.



“If you want to see me whoop some ass, you know what you can do,” he said, showing the poster of his new action flick. “Come see your boy kick some ass for real.”