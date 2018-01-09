Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Got Married at a Neighbor’s Home: We Just 'Walked Across the Street'

When it came to picking a place to exchange their vows, Kate Mara and Jamie Bell didn’t have to look far —literally, just across the street.

The 31-year-old actor — who tied the knot with Mara, 34, back in July — spoke about his “lovely wedding” during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Monday night, where he revealed that transportation on the big day couldn’t have been easier.

“We actually got married right across the street from our house,” Bell told host James Corden. “I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony.”

The Fantastic Four star said the couple was having some trouble finding a suitable location for their wedding when they decided to approach the neighbor who lived in the “very beautiful, old house.”

“When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing,’ ” he explained. “So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home.”

Jamie Bella and Kate Mara Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Bell, who said he and Mara are “still in the honeymoon phase,” noted that the convenient spot has added bonuses.

“Every day we come out of the house, we see the house we were married in, which is beautiful.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rooney and Kate Mara Visit Liberia

The former Fantastic Four costars initially announced their marriage on social media.

Mara posted a photo of her and Bell kissing on what appeared to be the dance floor at their wedding, captioning the photo “nuptials.” Bell shared the same photo with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. B.”

Bell has a son, 4 — whose name he has kept under wraps — from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood. The former couple separated in 2014.

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Splash News Online

At the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in October, Bell told Entertainment Tonight that he and Mara are “having a great time” as newlyweds. “For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that’s the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that’s it.”

“I can’t believe it’s still so early [into our marriage]” he continued. “It feels like we’ve been married forever.”