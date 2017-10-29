Jamie Bell and Kate Mara like to keep their date nights casual.

At Friday’s 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards, which Bell and Mara attended together, the British actor revealed that the couple’s normal dates are much more low-key than the star-studded event they were at.

Bell, 31, told E! News that “Netflix and Chill is date night.”

“Couch. Postmates. That’s our date night,” he added. “Our perfect date night is a movie and dinner.”

Bell — who tied the knot with Mara, 34, back in July — went on to say that though they’ve only been wed a few months, he feels like the actress has been his wife for longer. “It really feels no different to me. It feels like we’ve been married for years — in the best way,” he continued. “We’re having a great time.”

At the event the actor also told Entertainment Tonight that he and Mara are “having a great time” being newlyweds. “For me, nothing feels any different, and I think that’s the way it should be. You make a dedication to each other, and that’s it.”

“I can’t believe it’s still so early [into our marriage]” he continued. “It feels like we’ve been married forever.”

The former Fantastic Four costars initially announced their marriage on social media.

Mara posted a photo of her and Bell kissing on what appeared to be the dance floor at their wedding, captioning the photo “nuptials.” Bell shared the same photo with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. B.”

The couple have been dating since fall 2015, and PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in January. They were spotted out together multiple times following the release of Fantastic Four in 2015.

“You constantly have to shift things, and communicate,” Mara previously told PEOPLE of dating an actor. “Like asking, ‘What’s your deal with that show or with this movie,’ to make sure that you actually can see each other.

She added, “I think that’s the most important thing, especially when you’re in a relationship with another actor, because it’s tricky. We’re on the same page though, so that helps.”

Bell has a son, 4 — whose name he has kept under wraps — from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood. The former couple separated in 2014.