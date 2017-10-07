James Woods Announces He’s Retiring From Acting – Via a Property Listing!

James Woods has found the most unusual way ever to take a final bow.

The 70-year-old actor announced his plans to retire from acting via his real estate agent when he put his Exeter, Rhode Island, property up for sale.

Agent Allen Gammons told the Providence Journal, that the actor is “retiring from the entertainment industry and seeking to ‘simplify his life’ by selling ‘his many real estate holdings on both coasts.'”

Gammons revealed the actor’s brother and mother recently died, and that he hoped to spend time on photography, antiquing and playing Texas Hold’em poker, according to the Journal. Woods owns four homes in Rhode Island.

The property, which boasts two lakefront houses, is listed for $1.39 million.

The actor is most known for roles in Casino, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, The Virgin Suicides, and Videodrome.

He came under fire for criticizing the age gap between romantic leads in an upcoming film, Call Me by Your Name, as the love interests were a 24-year-old man and a17-year-old man.

Amber Tamblyn responded on Twitter, revealing that Woods tried to pick her and a friend up when she was 16. When she said she’d disclosed her age to him, Woods allegedly responds, “Even better.