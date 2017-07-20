James McAvoy Got Caught Shaving His Privates with His Grandfather's Razor

Turns out Professor X wasn’t always just bald on his head.

James McAvoy, who’s reprising the role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, recalled a painfully awkward story about the last time he tried to shave anything south of his shoulders on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night.

Colbert prompted the trip down memory lane when he jokingly asked the actor, who is also currently bald for his role in the Split sequel, if “the carpets match the drapes.”

That’s when McAvoy admitted that, when he was a kid, he tried to shave his privates with his grandfather’s razor. After quitting halfway through because “it wasn’t working” for him, McAvoy accidentally left the razor and the rest of the evidence for his grandparents to find.

“Show us your wrists,” McAvoy remembered them demanding. “We’ve just seen your granddad’s razor and it’s got blood in it and there’s blood in the toilet. Show us your wrists, son! Show us your wrists!” Finally, he had to admit, “I was shaving my balls!”

“They were very kind of like, ‘What? What?’” McAvoy added. “And it took a while before they gave me the talk about hygiene and how my granddad uses that razor on his face.”

McAvoy was on the show to talk about his latest film, Atomic Blonde, which stars Charlize Theron and hits theaters July 28.