James Gunn, John Carpenter Pay Tribute to Tobe Hooper

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Cabin Fever director Eli Roth, and horror icon John Carpenter are among the filmmakers paying tribute to Tobe Hooper, who died Saturday at age 74.
“Just woken up to news that my friend Tobe Hooper has passed away. A great director, yes, but also the kindest, sweetest man. I am so sad,” Gunn wrote.
“Very few people were as generous, kind and encouraging as Tobe Hooper. I will miss him deeply and feel lucky for the time I had with him,” added Roth.
“Tobe Hooper directed The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend. A sad day,” added Carpenter.
Hooper directed 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a groundbreaking horror classic that influenced countless other films in the genre since its release.
“Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror,” Baby Driver director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter. “He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film.”
Author Stephen King, whose novel Salem’s Lot was adapted for a television movie, also paid tribute.
Director Rob Zombie added via Instagram, “I just heard about the death of Tobe Hooper. This is really sad. I first met Tobe at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses. He was very cool and gave me a great quote for the DVD package. Obviously, he was a big influence on that film. After that we became friends. I still remember him in his Hawaiian shirt at our Polynesian BBQ marveling at the about of monster stuff I owned. He will be missed and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will always be one of the greatest movies ever made.”
