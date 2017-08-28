James Gunn, John Carpenter Pay Tribute to Tobe Hooper

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Cabin Fever director Eli Roth, and horror icon John Carpenter are among the filmmakers paying tribute to Tobe Hooper, who died Saturday at age 74.

“Just woken up to news that my friend Tobe Hooper has passed away. A great director, yes, but also the kindest, sweetest man. I am so sad,” Gunn wrote.

Just woken up to news that my friend Tobe Hooper has passed away. A great director, yes, but also the kindest, sweetest man. I am so sad. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2017

“Very few people were as generous, kind and encouraging as Tobe Hooper. I will miss him deeply and feel lucky for the time I had with him,” added Roth.

Very few people were as generous, kind and encouraging as Tobe Hooper. I will miss him deeply and feel lucky for the time I had with him. pic.twitter.com/8dOGHGvdK4 — Eli Roth (@eliroth) August 27, 2017

“Tobe Hooper directed The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend. A sad day,” added Carpenter.

Tobe Hooper directed THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE, a seminal work in horror cinema. He was a kind, decent man and my friend. A sad day. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) August 27, 2017

Hooper directed 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a groundbreaking horror classic that influenced countless other films in the genre since its release.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror,” Baby Driver director Edgar Wright wrote on Twitter. “He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film.”

Very sad to hear of the passing of Tobe Hooper, another master of horror. He conjured some truly shattering, unforgettable moments in film. pic.twitter.com/6Kxw0gURzF — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 27, 2017

Author Stephen King, whose novel Salem’s Lot was adapted for a television movie, also paid tribute.

Sorry to hear Tobe Hooper passed. He did a terrific job directing the 'SALEM'S LOT miniseries, back in the day. He will be missed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 27, 2017

Director Rob Zombie added via Instagram, “I just heard about the death of Tobe Hooper. This is really sad. I first met Tobe at the premiere of House of 1000 Corpses. He was very cool and gave me a great quote for the DVD package. Obviously, he was a big influence on that film. After that we became friends. I still remember him in his Hawaiian shirt at our Polynesian BBQ marveling at the about of monster stuff I owned. He will be missed and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will always be one of the greatest movies ever made.”

See more remembrances of Hooper below.

Tobe Hooper was a maverick a rebel and gentle, kind soul. An unlikely combination and a great loss. He changed genre films forever. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) August 27, 2017

The chainsaw is now quiet, but it will forever be heard. RIP Tobe Hooper. — Clive Barker (@RealCliveBarker) August 27, 2017

Tobe Hooper, a kind, warm-hearted man

Who made the most terrifying film ever.

A good friend I will never forget — William Friedkin (@WilliamFriedkin) August 27, 2017

Sad to hear the passing of Tobe Hooper. One of the nicest people. A sweet, gentle soul of a man. Your legacy lives on. #RIP — James Wan (@creepypuppet) August 27, 2017

Aww, man. Another legend has passed. So long, Tobe Hooper. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 27, 2017

Oh no. R.I.P. Tobe Hooper. Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of the coolest & most terrifying movies ever made. It crawls inside & stays. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 27, 2017

Goodbye Tobe Hooper, the king of transgressive horror. pic.twitter.com/JtkwqntxUs — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) August 27, 2017

I can't believe #TobeHooper is gone. I just hung out with him a few weeks ago. So sad right now. @eliroth we just talked about him. My God! pic.twitter.com/neF9SbkLNn — Michael Rosenbaum (@mrosenbaum711) August 27, 2017

Very sad to hear of the passing of another legend. R.I.P. Tobe Hooper, a groundbreaking filmmaker & a good friend. You will be missed sir 😥 pic.twitter.com/r5jD0Oo1zP — Mike Mendez (@madmanmendez) August 27, 2017

Tobe Hooper helped redefine horror for a whole new generation. We'll miss him dearly #RIP pic.twitter.com/SY56Qz1WCE — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) August 27, 2017

RIP Tobe Hooper. TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE freaked me out. The sequel was just pure joy. RIP to a true icon, thank you for your work. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 27, 2017

It's rare for a filmmaker to have just their name bring a visceral reaction when said. Tobe Hooper was one of those for me. A horror master. — Gary King (@grking) August 27, 2017

Saddened to read about the death of Tobe Hooper this morning, just like all of you who love horror films. Watch some of his films this week. https://t.co/FvdBancTqO — Jon Schnepp (@JonSchnepp) August 27, 2017

Texas Chainsaw Massacre isn't just a great horror movie – it's a great film. An indie classic. #RIP Tobe Hooper — John Ross Bowie (@JohnRossBowie) August 27, 2017

