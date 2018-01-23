James Franco Out! Greta Gerwig In! Biggest Surprises and Snubs of 2018 Oscar Nominations

Oscar nominations always come with a bit of a surprise!

This year’s nominees for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning and, as usual, left some fans either scratching their heads or unexpectedly jumping for joy.

Read on for the biggest surprises and snubs from the 2018 Academy Award nominations.

SNUB: Wonder Woman left out of Best Picture category

Wonder Woman

It’s the year of the woman — but the movie that has become a symbol for the movement failed to score a nomination. The long-awaited superhero movie wowed fans and critics alike as it dominated the summer box office and became one of the highest-grossing comic book movies of all time, squarely landing it in the list of possible nominees. But box office success doesn’t necessarily lead to awards recognition, and the Gal Gadot starrer was left out.

SURPRISE: The Post scores two big noms

Even though the timely retelling of Katharine Graham and her role in releasing the Pentagon Papers was rushed, the Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks movie wasn’t hitting all that much this awards season. After getting plenty of recognition at the Golden Globes, The Post was completely snubbed by the Screen Actor’s Guild and the BAFTAs, leaving its Oscar contention in the balance. But it seems like Academy members still resonated with Steven Spielberg’s story as the movie was nominated in the Best Picture and Best Actress categories.

The Post Niko Tavernise

SNUB: The Post‘s Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks left out

But it wasn’t all great for The Post. Despite being movie industry legends, both Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks failed to score nominations in the Best Director and Best Actor categories. This marks Hanks’ second year being snubbed after the Academy looked the other way for his performance in Sully.

SURPRISE: Paul Thomans Anderson sneaks into Best Director

Phantom Thread didn’t receive much buzz during awards season, but was loved where it matters most — at the Oscars! Anderson scored the biggest surprise with a nomination in a crowded Best Director field while Daniel Day-Lewis factored into the Best Actor race.

SURPRISE: Greta Gerwig lands a Best Director nomination

Yay Greta! After notably being snubbed at the Golden Globe Awards, the Lady Bird writer/director earned her first Oscar nomination in the Best Director category, the first female nominee since 2009. The director brings some diversity to the field after Natalie Portman bravely pointed out the lack of female nominees at the Golden Globes.

Merie Wallace/Courtesy of A24

SNUB: I, Tonya left out of Best Picture

Count this as another blow for Tonya Harding. The fictionalized biopic recounting the infamous skater’s life before, during and after the “whack heard ’round the world” failed to make it into a tight race for Best Picture. Margot Robbie and Allison Janney scored individual nominations for their roles as Tonya Harding and her mother LaVona, respectively.

SURPRISE: Jordan Peele nabs Best Director nomination

Now we’re not in the sunken place. Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele snuck in on a crowded Best Director category after helming the buzziest movie of the year. The former Key & Peele star has become one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories after the movie grossed over $250 million on a $4.5 million budget.

SNUB: Tiffany Haddish left out of Best Supporting Actress

Looks like you can’t have your cake and eat it, too. Though Haddish was on hand to read the nominees for the 90th annual show, the actress was ultimately left out of the Supporting Actress category for Girls Trip despite a huge amount of fan and critical support.

Tiffany Haddish Elton Anderson

SURPRISE: Christopher Plummer gets one for All the Money in the World

Plummer received an Oscar nomination Tuesday for best supporting actor for his performance in Ridley Scott’s thriller — nearly two months after replacing Kevin Spacey due to numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. He was also Golden Globe-nominated for the film, in which he plays billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Plummer, 88, re-shot Spacey’s scenes in November, after the 58-year-old House of Cards actor was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward young men. He’s also now the oldest actor ever nominated for an acting Oscar.

SNUB: James Franco left out of Best Actor

In perhaps the first tangible consequence of the #MeToo movement on awards season, Franco failed to score a nomination for The Disaster Artist after facing accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior following his Golden Globe win. He won a Critics’ Choice award and Golden Globe for his performance.

SNUB: Armie Hammer left out of Best Supporting Actor

Seemingly a lock for a nomination, Hammer was surprisingly left out of the Best Supporting Actor category for his work opposite nominee Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. The actor had a rocky road to the Oscars, scoring a Golden Globe nomination but left out of the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Still, it’s surprising to see the second half of a lovely starring duo get snubbed. Sorry, Armie!

The 90th Annual Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, air live Sunday, March 4 on ABC.