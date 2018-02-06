James Franco isn’t letting controversy and an Oscar snub get in the way of his waves.

The Disaster Artist star was spotted surfing and locking lips with his girlfriend Isabel Pakzad in Venice, California on Monday. The duo were seen hanging out on the beach around the same time this year’s Oscars nominees were gathering for their annual class photo.

Despite winning a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor, Franco was not honored with an Academy Award nomination amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Franco was first accused of sexual misconduct over social media last month during the Golden Globes telecast. Since then, five women came forward with claims in an article published by The Los Angeles Times.

Franco has denied the allegations, telling Stephen Colbert during an interview, “Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done. I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

Franco opened up about his relationship with Pakzad to Variety in November, admitting that he’s working harder on being there for her than he was with an ex.

“There was one instance, this old girlfriend was visiting me in New York,” Franco said. “I had come out here for school. My cat had scratched her in the eye. I had so much work to get done for the next day, I didn’t take her to the hospital. I had my assistant take her. That moment haunted me so much. What kind of selfish, self-centered boyfriend are you?”

But the movie star said he’s already doing better. He told the outlet he accompanied Pakzad to the hospital in September when she developed a serious throat infection.

The Disaster Artist is in theaters now.