James Franco Sorta Gifted His Why Him? Costar Bryan Cranston with Marijuana

James Franco is happy to share his passions with the world — and his costars.

Franco appeared on Conan Wednesday, alongside his Why Him? costar Bryan Cranston, when he shared that many of the paintings that appear in the movie are his own creations.

“I did a lot of them, yes,” the 38-year-old actor explained of the paintings in his character’s home. “There was supposed to be a lot of art in the house, and they consulted me: ‘What kind of art do you think you would have?’ They showed me kind of very generic paintings, so I thought, ‘Well, I have some paintings that may be funnier and may be more in line with the character.’ ”

Franco showed off one his works, which featured two humping capybaras.

“I got it wrong. I thought they were hamsters, so it was ‘F’ word hamsters, and then I put it online and everyone was like, ‘No, those are capybaras.’ So I PG’d it up.”

Franco also gifted Cranston with a painting with a personal twist. Not only was the artwork depicting what the Breaking Bad star called a “beautiful” marijuana leaf, but Franco had also mixed some real marijuana into the paint.

Cranston’s wife, however, was less thrilled about the present.

“I brought it home to my wife. We’ve been together for almost 30 years, and we have a nice little Connecticut home, and I said, ‘Honey, where do you think this would fit?’ ” Cranston explained. “And she said, ‘I don’t know if it would fit anywhere.’ “

His costar replied with a suggestion: “Over the bed.”