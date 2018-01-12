James Franco Detailed Sexual Escapades with 'Young Girls' in 2013 Book

James Franco gave a detailed description of his methods for seducing “young girls” in a 2013 book he authored.

The Disaster Artist star’s novel Actors Anonymous includes chapters from “more than fifty men and women,” including Franco himself, who related their “experiences in dealing with existence, modern society and identity, in order to find suitable ways of acting and being in the world,” according to the book’s preface.

Passages from chapters of the book written by Franco began circulating on social media after five women came forward to accuse him of sexually inappropriate behavior in the Los Angeles Times.

Franco’s attorney, Michael Plonsker, has denied each of the women’s allegations, and also cited Franco’s comments on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as his formal denial.

Asked if certain chapters from the book should be read as autobiographical, Franco told Vanity Fair at the time, “It’s still fiction, but it’s about the search for reality.” Pressed on whether portions from the book contain his own musings on Hollywood, he explained, “No, if I’d wanted to write a book about my feelings on Hollywood, I would have just written a memoir. But that’s not what this is.”

In one chapter titled “Tell the Truth,” Franco wrote, “I had lots of sex. Lots. Most actors seem to do it, capitalize on their celebrity appeal.”

He added that because many actors were “shy or nerdy” in their youth, they go on to use sex as a way to compensate for years of rejection and anonymity.

“I had something going on with most of my female costars and worked up a routine so that I could see someone every night,” he continued.

One of his “favorite” pickup routines involved asking “young girls” who requested a selfie with him to email him the photo. “That way I can give them my info very quickly in front of a crowd of fans and later work out a way to see them,” he explained.

Franco’s travel schedule allegedly allowed him to have girls “all over the world” who were usually ready to sleep with him whenever he returned to that city.

For example, he described meeting an “okay-looking” girl while promoting his film 127 Hours in Toronto. While it was “too late” for them to meet up that night, they kept in touch and she eventually went to visit him in New York.

“In the intervening months she had sent me plenty of photos of her body and especially her ass bent over in a G-string, so when she arrived at my Lower East Side apartment, I was ready and she was ready,” he wrote. “Not only did she allow me to do everything I wanted to her, she let me film it on my phone.”

The five women who came forward to the Los Angeles Times accused the actor of abusing his power as an acting teacher and mentor in a sexually exploitative manner. Two other students working as extras on one of his films said the actor would often become angry on set when they would refuse to film topless. Some of the women also accused him acting inappropriately during sex scenes.

“Acting teachers are f—– up. They are unlike any other teachers because they deal with their students’ emotions and bodies,” he wrote in the preface to Actors Anonymous.

Franco also described a hookup culture on set. “Lots of actors like to screw the extras. It’s pretty easy,” he wrote.

“You can usually score with your acting partner after the first make-out scene,” he continued, noting that this normally holds true even if the acting partner is in a relationship.

He later discussed the lengths to which actors will go to capture a better performance, asking rhetorically if hurting someone physically and/or emotionally — including calling someone a “k— or n—- offscreen” —could be justified in order to capture a “genuine reaction.”

Franco continues to wrack up awards for his performance in The Disaster Artist. He won a Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical last weekend, and a Critic’s Choice Award for best actor in a comedy Thursday night, although he skipped the show.

Shaken by the accusations, a source told PEOPLE, “He’s in a really bad place. His close friends are trying to be there for him but it’s been hard – he’s only talking to a select group of people. For now, he’s just hiding out.”

Meanwhile, with the Globe and Critics’ Choice wins and SAG nomination, Franco has been considered a lock for an Oscar nomination — and that probably won’t change.