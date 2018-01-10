James Franco has addressed sexual harassment allegations leveled at him recently on Twitter.

During his appearance on Tuesday’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Franco was asked to speak about the accusations after he received criticism for wearing a Time’s Up pin in support of sexual harassment and assault awareness at the Golden Globe Awards, during which he won best movie actor for The Disaster Artist.

“I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them,” the actor, 39, said.

During Sunday’s telecast, several women, including The Breakfast Club actress Ally Sheedy, called out Franco with the #MeToo hashtag. In now-deleted tweets, Sheedy wrote: “Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much.” and “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

Franco named Sheedy during his interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert saying, “Okay, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy, I directed her in a play Off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset.

“She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her, I don’t know,” said Franco, who worked with Sheedy in 2014 on his Off-Broadway directorial debut, The Long Shrift.

“The others… look, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it,” the Oscar-nominated star said.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he continued, adding, “So I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

As for why he wore the Time’s Up pin, Franco shared his thoughts on the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

“Well, first, I want to say I wore it because I do support it. I was, you know – look, I was so excited to win, but being in that room that night was incredible. I mean, it was powerful,” he said.

“There were incredible voices, and I support it. I support change. I support 50/50 and 20/20 which just means, you know, people that are underrepresented, women, and people of color, people in the LGBT community get, you know, positions – leadership positions that they fill all positions that they have been deprived of, I completely believe in that,” Franco told Colbert.

When asked how he believed sexual assault and harassment accusations in Hollywood should be addressed and if there can be a reconciliation between people who clearly have different views, Franco suggested that everyone needs to listen to all those involved.

“The way I live my life, I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made. I will make it. So if I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that’s how that works,” he said.

“I mean, as far as the bigger issues, you know, how we do it, I really don’t have the answers and I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. You know, there were incredible people talking that night. They had a lot to say, and I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off, and I’m completely willing and want to,” Franco concluded.

