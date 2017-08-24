James Cromwell's Ringtone Is His Iconic Line from Babe

Babe has, arguably, one of the greatest last lines of any film: “That’ll do, pig.” And James Cromwell seems to think so too.

In a profile published by The New Yorker, it was revealed that Cromwell, a.k.a. Farmer Hoggett, has his iconic final line from the beloved 1995 movie about a piglet who’s just trying to find his place in the world set as his ringtone.

JAMES CROMWELL'S RINGTONE IS HIM SAYING "THAT'LL DO, PIG" FROM THE MOVIE BABE. https://t.co/eQGPeti2C5 pic.twitter.com/EXml06x7ov — Vivian Lee (@vivianwmlee) August 23, 2017

The actor and longtime activist has made headlines in recent years for being arrested while protesting at SeaWorld and power plants across the country. Speaking to The New Yorker, Cromwell recalled the story of his first arrest in 1971, saying, “I sort of — he thought I did, I didn’t think I did — assaulted a police officer on a subway train who was hassling a woman.” He also served three days in jail this past July stemming from a 2015 protest at a power plant, during which he went on a hunger strike and also read The Pickwick Papers.

You can read the full New Yorker profile here. And, for your viewing pleasure, check out that famous Babe line in the video above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com