James Cromwell Arrested After Protesting at SeaWorld: 'Orcas Deserve a Full Life'

James Cromwell is at it again.

The outspoken actor and activist, 77, was arrested on Monday after leading a group of PETA supporters in a staged protest of SeaWorld San Diego’s “Orca Encounter” show.

“Orcas deserve a full life in the ocean, not a life sentence of swimming endless circles until they drop dead from disease,” Cromwell said in a statement from PETA. “My friends at PETA and I want SeaWorld to move these intelligent animals to seaside sanctuaries without delay.”

Live footage of the action was posted on PETA’s Facebook page, showing the former Oscar-nominee using a megaphone to address the SeaWorld crowd about the amusement park’s alleged abuse. At one point in the video, an audience member slaps the megaphone out of his hand.

The video also captures the actor’s arrest, as he and his fellow protestors were handcuffed and led away by police. The “Orca Encounter” show continued throughout the protest.

SeaWorld has experienced increase public scrutiny since the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which argued that life at SeaWorld is unnatural and unhealthy for the animals, many of whom live in small enclosures and are trained to perform for humans.

Since the film’s release, SeaWorld has announced plans to phase out Orca shows to focus on more natural behaviors and that the parks are putting an end to their Orca breeding programs.

This is not the first arrest for the Babe actor. Cromwell recently spent three days in jail after he was arrested during a protest in 2015. He chose to spend time behind bars instead of paying the $375 fine and 16 hours of community service ordered at a July 1 court sentencing.

Before serving time earlier this month, Cromwell told PEOPLE that he was already planning his next move. “I can’t really talk about them, but as soon as I get out of jail, I’m going somewhere else to do another action,” he revealed. “I don’t separate things in my life. Who I am is what I do — I act, I practice my craft and I also stand up for the things I believe in. That’s what we all have to do.”