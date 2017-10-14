James Corden Rips into Harvey Weinstein at amFAR Gala and Gets a Mixed Reaction from the Crowd

James Corden’s Harvey Weinstein jokes are not to everyone’s tastes.

At the eighth annual amFAR gala in Beverly Hills on Friday, Corden — who was the host of the event — made some Weinstein jokes which got a mixed reaction from the celebrity-filled crowd.

“This is a beautiful room, this is a beautiful night here in L.A. It is so beautiful that Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel room to give him a massage,” Corden said, in reference to some of the numerous sexual harassment claims made against the Hollywood mogul.

A writer from The Hollywood Reporter shared a video of Corden’s speech, revealing that while the comedian’s joke did get some laughter, it also got some audible groans.

“I don’t know whether that groan was that you liked that joke, or you don’t like the joke,” Corden continued. “If you don’t like the joke, you should probably leave right now.”

And that wasn’t the end of the Weinstein-related material. “It has been weird this week though hasn’t it, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water, ask any of the women who watched him take a bath, it’s weird watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight but he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest,” the comedian continued, before seemingly commenting on the lack of laughter coming from the audience. “Come on!”

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

While Corden didn’t seem like he got the reaction he was looking for from the crowd, they were all laughing when he moved on to some different material. “We would like to thank our sponsors tonight, Moet, Hennessy, and Cadillac, which, if you ask me, sounds like a dangerous combination. I am incredibly pleased to be here as a host of a late-nite talk show that airs at 12:37 on CBS, no one is more qualified to be hosting a charity event then me.”

He then went on to introduce the woman of the hour, Julia Roberts, who was getting presented with the Award of Courage for her work in the fight against AIDS.

“Of course we are all here to honor the incredible Julia Roberts,” he said. “I will never forget the first time that I met Julia Roberts, I was appearing in a play, in 2006 on Broadway, and our theatre backed on to the theatre that Julia was working in, and one night i saw her in a restaurant, i will never forget it, I walked over, and she said, “I would like the herb-crusted salmon and a Diet Coke. And I said, ‘‘No, I am an actor in the play next door to yours …’ And she said, “Okay, [I] would like the herb-crusted salmon and a Diet Coke.’ ”

Of course that wasn’t the only cheeky thing Corden said to Roberts this week.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show, Corden revealed to the actress that he had a very revealing nickname for her husband: “I call him big d–k.”

“I just told him in the car on the way here,” Roberts told Extra at the amFAR event, explaining that her husband — cinematographer Daniel Moder — had just gotten back from a shoot and had no idea about what had happened. “I said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna tell you a little something that James talked about when I did his show…’ He was like, ‘Oh, wow.’ ”