James Cameron Calls Wonder Woman a 'Step Backwards' for Feminism

The new Wonder Woman film has been widely celebrated as a feminist achievement, but director James Cameron is not so impressed.

While Cameron is known for his testosterone-driven action flicks, he also has a long history of creating strong female characters: Dr. Lindsey Brigman in The Abyss, Ripley in Alien, Sarah Connor in Terminator and even Rose in Titanic.

When asked for his opinion on the success of Wonder Woman, Cameron, 63, told The Guardian, “All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”

He added, “I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards. Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit. And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

Already one of the most successful female-led superhero films of all time, critics and the film’s lead, Gal Gadot, have spoken about the positive impact they feel the film has.

“Wonder Woman comes to the United States to fight for women’s rights, because this is the last bastion of possibility of equal rights for women,” Gadot, 32, recently told Rolling Stone.

“People always ask me, ‘Are you a feminist?’ And I find the question surprising, because I think, ‘Yes, of course. Every woman, every man, everyone should be a feminist. Because whoever is not a feminist is a sexist,’ ” she added.

The film’s female director, Patty Jenkins, responded to those, like Cameron, who have attributed Wonder Woman’s success as a character to her sex appeal. “I get frustrated by people who think that they’re defending [Wonder Woman] by trying to make her lesser,” Jenkins, 46, told the Los Angeles Times. “When people get super critical about her outfit, who’s the one getting crazy about what a woman wears? That’s who she is; that’s Wonder Woman. I want her to look like my childhood fantasy.

“It’s not the male gaze that’s made little girls buy princess dolls for all these years,” she added. “They’re into it. And so we’re into it. Who’s been the fan base that’s kept Wonder Woman alive all these years? Women. So let her be every glorious thing that she is. Including hot and beautiful and sexy and loving and great and kind.”