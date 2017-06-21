WATCH: The Book of Henry Star Jaeden Lieberher Reveals Being Starstruck by Jennifer Lopez

Jaeden Lieberher has worked with mega-celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams, but even he isn’t immune to getting starstruck — especially when it comes to Jennifer Lopez.

Though The Book of Henry star wasn’t even born until a year after Lopez came onto the scene as “Jenny from the Block,” the young actor is still a big fan of the ssuperstar.

“The last time I was star struck was when I was at the Golden Globes and I saw J.Lo,” Lieberher, 14, tells PEOPLE Now. “She was very beautiful.”

When it comes to being a fan, Lieberher also admits that he loves Aziz Ansari’s Netflix hit, Master of None, and says it was the last show he binge-watched.

“[It’s] so good,” he says. “So funny.”

Lieberher can currently be seen starring alongside Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay and Maddie Ziegler in The Book of Henry, in theaters now.

The thriller centers around Watts’ character, Susan Carpenter, and her two young sons: 11-year-old Henry (Lieberher) and 8-year-old Peter (Tremblay). Her brilliantly smart and mature older son takes care of her and the family — and eventually realizes there is something wrong with their next-door neighbor Christina (Ziegler) and her stepfather (Dean Norris).

Once Susan sees her son is right, she discovers a plan he’s concocted to address the situation — but it may be too extreme.

Though The Book of Henry was mostly filmed in New York, Lieberher has gotten a chance to explore outside of the country with his family.

“My last family vacation was when I went to France with my mom, my aunt, and my grandma,” he says. “Then we also visited Italy afterwards.”

Lieberher can next be seen in the big-screen adaption of Stephen King’s It, out September 8.