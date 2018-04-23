Jada Pinkett Smith, Daughter Willow & Mom Adrienne Launch 'Deeply Personal' Facebook Talk Show

Jada Pinkett Smith will be sharing her family’s conversations with the world.

The actress, 46, is launching a new Facebook Watch series, called Red Table Talk — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look! She will host alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris as well as her 17-year-old daughter, singer Willow Smith.

“Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle,” Pinkett Smith tells PEOPLE. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”

Fans and viewers will join the three generations of women at the Smith home every week for ten-episodes of Red Table Talk. The candid dialogue will bring together three very different viewpoints as Jada, Willow and Adrienne reveal their personal experiences and thoughts about a variety of issues that have touched their family.

Sadao Turner / Red Table Talk

“As a 17-year-old, it’s important for me to be able to talk openly about what’s going on in my life…there have been too many times I have felt alone,” Willow says.

“I feel like the only real valuable thing in life is sharing what we’ve gone through. Conversation, storytelling, pain, pleasure, joy, happiness and communicating that to each other is all that life really is. And for real, we put it #AllOnTheTable,” adds the daughter of Will Smith.

Viewers and members of the Facebook community will be invited to participate in the conversation with comments and personal stories as Pinkett Smith will introduce the week’s topic on Mondays. Then on Wednesdays, the show will stream Live on Facebook Watch.

Red Table Talk will premiere on Facebook’s video platform, Facebook Watch, on Monday, May 7.