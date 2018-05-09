Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Heated Phone Call With Will Smith's Ex: 'It's My House Now'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher weren’t always so nice to each other.

Although the two had an emotional chat for Pinkett Smith’s debut episode of her new show Red Table Talk, the women remembered one instance in which they traded “fighting words” on the phone shortly after the actress started dating Smith.

The Girls Trip star and Smith have since been married for 20 years.

Fletcher explained that she once called to talk to her then 3-year-old son Trey, who she shares with Smith, when Pinkett Smith picked up the phone and took offense to Fletcher’s tone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” said Fletcher. “But you weren’t out of line.”

It got worse when Fletcher called back.

“I happened to say, ‘B—- you living in the house I picked out,” Fletcher recalled. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’ ”

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Trey Smith Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in.

“Will Smith let me have it,” said Pinkett Smith. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’ ”

And it seems his words really sunk in. Fletcher said the next time the women saw it each other they made and effort to mend their relationship.

“You would always say Ree, I apologize,” said Fletcher. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher Red Table Talk/Facebook

Two decades later, the animosity is all water under the bridge after years of working together to coparent Trey, now 25. Later in the chat, the women recall the moment Trey met Pinkett Smith for the first time and got emotional as they realized how far they’ve come as a unit.

“So Trey comes home and I said, ‘How did you like Miss Jada?’ He said, ‘I really liked her, Mommy,’ ” Fletcher said. When Pinkett Smith whispers, “Oh my God” in response and starts to cry, Fletcher reaches out and begins to tear up before saying, “Thank you for loving my baby.”