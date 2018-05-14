Jada Pinkett Smith Thanks Will Smith’s Ex for 'Being Willing to Grow' After Revealing Past Feud

Hitting the beach for Mother’s Day!

Jada Pinkett Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris soaked up the sun Sunday and want their fellow mothers to unwind as well.

“Sun and water, can’t get any better than that,” Norris said in a video posted on her daughter’s Instagram Sunday. “But we wanted to make sure that you queens out there were taking care of yourself today and everyday really.”

The Girls Trip star, 46, added, “Queen it up today and we hope to see you it tomorrow!”

In the caption, Pinkett Smith shouted out Will Smith‘s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher, with whom he shares son Trey, 25.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms and Bonus Moms our there!” Pinkett Smith wrote. “To my mom @only1mrsn and my aunts and every woman in my life that has poured love into me… thank you. @shereefletcher thank for simply always being willing to grow, to try, to talk and expand your heart. I’m grateful for you. Queen it up today ladies!!!”

Pinkett Smith had Fletcher, 50, on her Facebook show Red Table Talk last week, and the two discussed forming a friendship and figuring out how to co-parent Trey.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” Pinkett Smith asked Fletcher during the debut episode. “They were fighting words.”

But once both women decided to put the kids first, they moved in positive direction. “We were all on the same page with making sure that the children were kept first,” the TV personality star said in Wednesday’s installment. “And all of our issues and our stuff was really secondary.”