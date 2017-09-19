Jada Pinkett Smith Refutes Leah Remini's Claims That She's a Scientologist: 'I Practice Human Kindness'

Jada Pinkett Smith is clearing up her alleged ties to Scientology.

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech,” the actress, 46, tweeted on Tuesday, referring to terms invented by science fiction writer L. Ron Hubbard, who created the controversial religion.

“But I am not a Scientologist,” she continued, adding, “I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not.”

Her comments come after former church member-turned-activist Leah Remini claimed that Smith was Scientologist in an interview with The Daily Beast.

The Girls Trip star has previously denied her involvement with the church.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time,” Remini told The Daily Best. “I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

In her 2015 memoir Troublemaker, the former King of Queens star also mentioned seeing Smith and her husband Will Smith at a bizarre party at active church member Tom Cruise’s house, in which The Mummy star allegedly insisted guests play a game of hide-and-seek in his mansion.

Remini was a member of the church for 35 years before making her split public in 2013. Since she left, she’s been an outspoken critic of Scientology, claiming its practices are abusive towards its parishioners.

Her TV series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, earned her a Creative Arts Emmy at the Television Academy on Sept. 9.