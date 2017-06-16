Jada Pinkett Smith is setting the record straight about her close friendship with Tupac Shakur.

The actress, 45, took to Twitter on Friday to correct what she said are misrepresentations of her relationship with the late rapper in the new biopic All Eyez on Me, which opens Friday.

“The reimagining of my relationship to Pac has been deeply hurtful,” she began, explaining in another Tweet, “Forgive me … my relationship to Pac is too precious to me for the scenes in All Eyez On Me to stand as truth.”

Pinkett Smith went on to reference a series of scenes from the new movie that she claimed are inaccurate. “Pac never read me that poem. I didn’t know that poem existed until it was printed in his book,” she wrote.

“Pac never said goodbye to me before leaving for LA. He had to leave abruptly and it wasn’t to pursue his career,” she continued, adding in another Tweet, “I’ve never been to any of Pac’s shows by his request. We never had an argument backstage.”

Pinkett Smith made it clear she was not blaming the actors for the mistakes. “To @ KatGraham and @ Dshippjr this is no fault of yours. Thank you for bringing so much heart and spirit to your roles,” she wrote, tagging actors Kat Graham and Demetrius Shipp Jr., who played her and Tupac respectively.

“You both did a beautiful job with what you were given. Thank you both,” she added.

Pinkett Smith also noted that Friday is Shakur’s birthday, writing, “Happy birthday Pac, you are cradled in my heart for eternity. I love you.”

The actress’ enduring and tumultuous friendship with Shakur features prominently in the biopic about the rapper’s life, death and legacy. As young students in the mid-’80s, Pinkett Smith and Shakur – who is profiled in this week’s issue of PEOPLE – bonded quickly, their initial encounter an instant indication of what was to come.

When Shakur was killed in September 1996, Pinkett Smith hadn’t been speaking to her friend after a “hardcore” argument about their changing lives. “It definitely taught me a lesson, which is life is too short,” she said in an interview with Howard Stern. “Do not let disagreements stand in between you and people that you love.”