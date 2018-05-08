Jada Pinkett Smith Regrets Dating Will Smith While He Was Married: I Should Have 'Fell Back'

Jada Pinkett Smith didn’t hold back from getting very personal in the premiere episode of her Facebook talk show Red Table Talk by bringing on Will Smith’s ex-wife as her first guest.

The actress, 46, sat down with Sheree Fletcher to have an honest and open conversation about the difficult times they faced trying to become a blended family. Pinkett Smith started dating the actor while he still was married to Fletcher, who he shared a 3-year-year old son, Trey, with at the time. The Girls Trip actress and Smith have been married for 20 years.

“Because I did not understand marriage, I did not understand divorce, I probably should have fell back,” Pinkett Smith admits in the clip, to which Fletcher jokingly replies, “You think?”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Fletcher Red Table Talk/Facebook

But it wasn’t all laughs. The women recalls the moment Trey met Pinkett Smith for the first time and got emotional as they realized how far they’ve come as a unit.

“So Trey comes home and I said, ‘How did you like Miss Jada?’ He said, ‘I really liked her, mommy,’ ” Fletcher says. When Pinkett Smith whispers, “Oh my God” in response and starts to cry, Fletcher reaches out and begins to tear up before saying, “Thank you for loving my baby.”

The actress previously opened up about the decision to have Fletcher appear on the first episode of the show, which also serves as the Mother’s Day episode.

“I thought it was important to have that conversation because she was my entry point to motherhood. I was co-mothering with her. At that particular time, before [having a blended family] was popular, before it was even an idea, we were trying to create something that we had never experienced.”

She added, “We came from broken homes. We didn’t have a blueprint. We just had an idea. This is what we think we want. This is what we want to try to do for Trey.”

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and trey Smith Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Pinkett Smith hosts the new show alongside her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones as well as her 17-year-old daughter, singer Willow Smith.

“Red Table Talk is about raw truth, love and deep passion. My mother is old school, Willow is new school, and I find myself right in the middle,” Pinkett Smith previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve done a lot of sharing and growing on Facebook. Being able to engage with the Facebook Watch community in such a deeply personal way is amazing, and I’m excited to be part of something new.”