Jada Pinkett Smith Once Woke Up Tied to a Door: 'This Is Why I Don't Drink Anymore'

Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t partied like her character in Girls Trip in a long time, and it seems like there might be a good reason why.

The actress revealed her craziest drinking story on Tuesday’s episode of the parenting interview series Mamarazzi on Time Inc.’s People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN).

“I haven’t had a girls trip like this in 23 years, to be honest with you. Not like this one,” she told hosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein. “Now I take girls trips where I’m in bed by 8 o’clock these days.”

But one memory from back in the day stuck out in her mind: “I do remember getting drunk and waking up and being tied to a doorknob,” she revealed.

“It was one arm tied to a doorknob, like what happened? I had many drinks,” she said with a laugh.

Fortunately, Pinkett Smith said there was no foul play involved. “Back in those days we didn’t have all that,” she said, after the hosts asked if something might have been slipped into her drink. “You just drank until you passed out, and that’s what I did.”

The film, also starring Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish, follows four women as they attempt to rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their womanhood while on a trip together.

Girls Trip opens on July 21.