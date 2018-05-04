Will Smith Celebrates Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Return to Instagram: 'I Got Her on the Gram!'

Jada Pinkett Smith is back on the ‘gram!

After making her original Instagram debut back in 2012, the actress returned to the social media platform after taking a few years off on Thursday.

Pinkett Smith, 46, celebrated her return with a selfie. The actress posted a photo herself flying on a plane.

“Feels good to be back,” she captioned the photo.

She has since shared two more posts with her 650,000 followers: promos for her upcoming Facebook series Red Table Talk.

So far, she only follows seven people, including her husband Will Smith and two children Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17.

Smith also celebrated his wife’s social media comeback, posting a series of throwback photos of the couple on his own account.

“I GOT HER ON THE GRAM!!,” he captioned the romantic shots.

Smith joined Instagram in 2017 while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In honor of the momentous occasion, DeGeneres — who has a little under 50 million followers on Instagram — taught Smith everything he needed to know about the app, including how to take selfies: with a duck face, mirror selfies, a baby, and vegetables (inspired by Oprah’s garden selfies).