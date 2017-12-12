Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses the Golden Globes of Refusing to Consider Girls Trip for Nominations

Jada Pinkett Smith is speaking out against her Girls Trip costar Tiffany Haddish‘s exclusion from this year’s Golden Globe nominations.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the actress accused the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the committee responsible for choosing which films get nominated) of refusing to screen Girls Trip for awards consideration.

“I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie,” she tweeted.

I'm not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @GirlsTripMovie not getting a nom… I'm discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn't even WATCH the movie. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Calling Haddish the “funniest person on screen in 2017,” Pinkett Smith called out the HFPA for seemingly ignoring the film’s box office success and critical acclaim.

“Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference,” she tweeted. “How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

Pinkett Smith also noted that despite the lack of recognition given to the film, Haddish was asked to present at the awards ceremony.

But yet… Tiff has been asked to present at their ceremony. This isn't about shaming, this is about the need for discussion of an antiquated system. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

Along with Pinkett Smith and Haddish, Girls Trip starred Queen Latifah and Regina Hall. In the U.S., the hit comedy grossed a whopping $115 million this summer.

The actress said she believes part of the problem had to do with the all-black ensemble.

“And I dare not invalidate all the many journalist and people from all walks of life who have supported this movie by defining the issue as simply… racism.”

“Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board,” she tweeted.

Hollywood has systems in place that must learn to expand its concepts of race, gender equality and inclusion in regard to its perceptions of art across the board. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

The actress continued: “The fact that the brilliance of @TheBigSickMovie went unnoticed and the fact that one of the most prolific films of the year, @GetOutMovie, is considered a comedy… illuminates the depths of the sunken place… for real.

Pinkett Smith said she decided to voice her opinion in order to help ignite change in Hollywood.

“Moments like this occur so that we have an opportunity to discuss, recreate and regenerate old paradigms. It’s all about growth. Love.”

This is not the first time Pinkett Smith has spoken out against award nominations. The actress and her husband, Will Smith, decried the 2016 Oscar race after non-white actors were shut out of the acting nominees’ list for the second year in a row. A handful of other celebrities spoke out against the controversy, using #OscarsSoWhite to express their shock and outrage.