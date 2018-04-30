Jackie Chan's Estranged Gay Daughter Says She's Been Homeless for a Month Due to Homophobia

Jackie Chan’s estranged daughter and her partner claim they’ve been homeless and sleeping under a bridge “due to homophobic parents.”

Etta Ng, 18, and her girlfriend Andi Autumn posted a short video to YouTube last week claiming that they’ve run out of options because their friends and family have refused to offer them support.

“We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge, and other things,” Ng said.

“We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospitals, the food banks, the LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s—,” she continued.

Autumn added, “We will have to be split up if we go to any kind of government facility.”

“We don’t know what to do at this point,” Ng continued. “We just want to let people know what’s going on because at this point it seems ridiculous that no one can help. I don’t understand.”

Ng is Chan’s daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had a relationship with while married to his current wife Joan Lin. The actor, who made $49 million last year according to Forbes, has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged he had an affair.

Speaking to the website Coconuts, Elaine denounced her daughter’s claims, saying she needs to find a job.

“I feel that if they have no money, they should go find work,” she said. “They shouldn’t film a clip telling others they are broke and who Etta’s father is. People all over the world work hard and don’t rely on someone else’s fame to get money.”

Ng previously told the Express that the actor, 64, has “never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor,'” she said.

Ng went public with her sexuality and introduced the world to Autumn in a series of touching emotional Instagram posts last October.

Sharing a photo of herself silhouetted against a rainbow back ground on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, “🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian#androgynous.”

The teenager’s partner, Canadian social media influencer Autumn, then took to Instagram to confirm they were dating.

The couple quickly received a lot of support from fans and commenters, which blew Ng away.

“I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way,” Ng wrote in the caption. “I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity.

“People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock,” she continued. “I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me.”

Autumn shared with fans just what her girlfriend means to her.

“I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea,” she wrote in the caption. “She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head.

“We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side,” Autumn continued. “We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off.

“But, none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me,” she added. “I love you . 💟.”

A request for comment from Chan’s rep was not immediately returned.