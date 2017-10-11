Jackie Chan’s Estranged Daughter Etta Ng Comes Out as a Lesbian in Emotional Instagram Post

Jackie Chan‘s daughter has gone public with her sexuality and introduced the world to her girlfriend in a series of touching emotional Instagram posts.

Etta Ng, 17, shared a photo of herself silhouetted against a rainbow back ground on Instagram on Thursday, writing in the caption, “🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian#androgynous.”

The teenager’s partner, Canadian social media influencer Andi Autumn, then took to Instagram to confirm they were dating.

🌈 #lgbtqai #lgbt #lesbian #androgynous A post shared by @stolenmilktea on Oct 5, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

The couple quickly received a lot of support from fans and commenters, which blew Ng away.

“I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way,” Ng wrote in the caption. “I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity.”

“People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock,” she continued. “I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me.”

Autumn shared with fans just what her girlfriend means to her.

“I’ve never met anyone like @stolenmilktea,” she wrote in the caption. “She has given me a chance to fully express the running thoughts in my head.”

“We’ve been pushed down again and again but its worth it knowing we will get through it together, side by side,” Autumn continued. “We are living in such an international city and yet so many people have their minds closed off.”

“But, none of it matters when I know every morning your going to be next to me,” she added. “I love you . 💟.”

Ng is Jackie’s daughter with former beauty queen Elaine Ng, with whom the actor had a relationship with while married to his current wife Joan Lin. The actor has not spoken publicly about his daughter but has acknowledged he had an affair.

Ng previously told the Express that the actor has “never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father.”

“I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor,'” she said.