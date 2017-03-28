Jack Black Jokes That Shooting Jumanji in Hawaii Was 'Pure Hell'

Leonardo DiCaprio waded through frozen rivers, slept in animal carcasses and ate raw bison liver to win his Oscar for The Revenant — but all of those hardships pale in comparison to the tropical hellscape Jack Black endured for the new Jumanji.

“We shot this in Hawaii, in the jungles of Jumanji, and it sounds like, ‘Oh man, that must have been paradise. How fun was that?’ The truth is it was pure hell,” he joked during CinemaCon on Monday.

Known for its sunshine and tropical climate, Black warned, “If you go deep [into] the Hawaiian islands, in the nooks and crannies in between, it’s pretty hellish: The mosquitos, the heat, the hellish terrain,” he explained.

Black also took the opportunity to poke some fun at DiCaprio’s Oscar-winning performance. “A lot of people make a big deal about how awesome it was that Leonardo DiCaprio braved the ice cold tundra in The Revenant,” he says. “Well, I don’t wanna hear his whining,” he quipped.

The actor also challenged any skeptics to brave the Hawaiian islands themselves. “You try to make a movie in Hawaii! You’ve got centipedes nipping at the sack,” he joked. “I don’t want to hear it, DiCap.”

Jumaniji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is expected to hit theaters in December 2017.