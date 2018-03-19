It's Raining Men! Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Allison Janney Shirtless Hunks to Celebrate Oscar Win

Ellen DeGeneres knew just how to celebrate her pal Allison Janney‘s first Oscar win for I, Tonya.

The comedienne, 60, had the newly minted Oscar winner on the her show Monday where she threw her an impromptu party.

“I felt bad that you didn’t get to celebrate so I wanted to give you a celebration cause I think you deserve it,” DeGeneres said before bringing out three shirtless dancers with champagne and a sash for Janney.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Mom actress, 58, said she didn’t get to celebrate after her big win for Best Supporting Actress because she had to go to set the next morning for a table read of the CBS sitcom. But Janney says it was the perfect ending to awards season.

“I was kind of glad ’cause after you go through something like that, people say there’s a big let down, a big crash you go through. But I didn’t — I had work! I had to go to Mom and be with the crew, who I love,” Janney said.

Janney also explained the hilarious opening line to her acceptance speech in which she jokingly told the crowd she “did it all by myself.”

“I thought, I guess if I win I’ll get up there and decide in the moment. And that’s what I was thinking all the way up the stairs — ‘Am I gonna do it? Am I gonna do it?’ And I looked at Mahershala [Ali] and he looks so serious, I’m kind of intimidated by him. He’s so cool. But I was like, ‘This is a very serious moment!’ Then I turned around and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it.'”