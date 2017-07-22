It's a Bird, It's a Plane: Epic Justice League Comic-Con Trailer Teases Superman's Return

For all things Comic-Con 2017, visit our EW Comic-Con page.

The members of the Justice League made the trek from Themyscira, Gotham, and Atlantis to Comic-Con on Saturday — debuting a brand new trailer for the upcoming superhero blockbuster.

During Warner Bros.’ panel in the San Diego Convention Center’s Hall H, Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) introduced new footage from Zack Snyder’s upcoming film, which finds the five lone heroes uniting in the face of a sinister new danger. (Henry Cavill was not in attendance, but the trailer teased Superman’s return after the character’s death in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.)

The film’s exclusive Comic-Con poster, released earlier Saturday, included the tagline “You can’t save the world alone,” and the trailer echoes that sentiment, as the members of the Justice League must unite and learn to work together after new villain Steppenwolf emerges.

The trailer also confirms that Justice League will return to Diana’s home island of Themyscira, featuring footage of Connie Nielsen’s Queen Hippolyta (who made her debut in this summer’s Wonder Woman).

And even though the new footage teases plenty of epic hero scenes — like that bank robbery scene with Diana! — other members of the League apparently aren’t quite as ready for action.

“It’s really cool you guys seem ready to do battle and stuff, but I’ve never done battle,” The Flash explains. “I’ve just pushed some people and run away.”

Justice League will hit theaters on Nov. 17.

