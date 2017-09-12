The 2017 film adaption of Stephen King’s It broke box office records this weekend, bringing in an estimated $123 million during its opening weekend and having many fans buzzing about a potential sequel.

While a second film has not officially been announced, Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that the plan all along was to adapt King’s 1,000-page 1986 novel into two films — the first following the story of the kids in the Losers Club (as seen in the current film, dubbed “chapter one”) and the second featuring the parallel tale of their adult selves, who reunite in present day amid new Pennywise threats (“chapter two”).

However that doesn’t mean that the young actors fans came to know and love in It would be gone. According to director Andy Muschietti, they’d still turn up as memories of the adult versions of the Losers Club.

“On the second movie, that dialogue between timelines will be more present,” he told EW. “If we’re telling the story of adults, we are going to have flashbacks that take us back to the ’80s and inform the story in the present day.”

But that means that adult actors would now have to be called in to play their roles — something It‘s young stars had no problem dream-casting during a recent visit to PEOPLE Now.

In an interview that aired Tuesday on PEOPLE’s morning show, Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Finn Wolfhard (Ritchie), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike), and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley) all explained who they would want to play their characters in the sequel.

So who are their dream adult counterparts? Action stars like Chris Pratt and Chadwick Boseman made the list, as did Jessica Chastain, Joseph Gordon Levitt and Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader.

As for which parts the aforementioned stars would be playing in It‘s next chapter, watch the video above to find out.

It is now playing.