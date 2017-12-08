Happy anniversary to Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen!

The actress, 41, celebrated her 16th year of romance with her 45-year-old husband on Instagram Thursday, sharing a throwback photo of the pair at one of his red carpet premieres.

“Happy 16th anniversary to my normal, everyday hubby. I love you,” Fisher, 41, captioned the picture of her and the pantless actor dressed as his character, Norman “Nobby” Grimsby, at the February 2016 premiere of Brothers Grimsby in London.

The couple first met in Fisher’s native Australia at a party in 2002.

In March 2010, Fisher and Cohen married during a secret, six-guest wedding in Paris after a six-year engagement. They are parents to daughters Olive, 10, and Elula, 6, and 2-year-old son Montgomery.

Last February at the BAFTA Awards, Cohen told PEOPLE which of his famous characters make wife Fisher laugh the most.

“She’s had to make love to all of them but I think her least favorite was Borat,” he said. “Probably the best was Brüno because of the personal hygiene. Brüno showered, shaved, waxed.”