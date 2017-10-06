Isla Fisher Recalls That Time Lady Gaga Mistook Her for Amy Adams - and How She Played Along

Isla Fisher has long been confused for Amy Adams — the two redheaded actresses, both two years apart in age and an inch apart in height, sharing a similar look. And though she has no problem making the correction, the 41-year-old Keeping Up with the Joneses star decided to play along with one confused fan by the name of Lady Gaga.

The actress and pop star came face-to-face at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, Fisher explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

“I was there all fancy and dressed up at the bar and schmoozing with show-biz types, and the crowds parted and there was Lady Gaga,” Fisher recalled. “She’s heading right towards me and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was…'”

Realizing Gaga was mistaking her for Adams, Fisher chose not to make the correction. “It’s Lady Gaga,” she explained. “I love her so much, I [didn’t] want to tell her the truth. So I just gracefully thanked her [and] bowed my head.”

That would have been enough, but Gaga wanted to discuss the performance. “‘I don’t want to be a liar,” Fisher remembered thinking at the time.

She didn’t have to. Just as she was supposed to answer, the universe sent Fisher a savior: Adams herself.

“I [looked] over [Gaga’s] shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party,” Fisher told Kiimmel. “So I said, ‘There’s Isla Fisher. She’s not even nominated for anything, whats she doing here?’ ”

Gaga never figured any of it out, but Fisher assured “she will now.”

To make sure other people don’t make the same mistake, Fisher made a public service announcement for Kimmel, highlighting some key differentiators between her and the Arrival actress – from their hair color (“Amy Adams has auburn red; my hair is light auburn red”), their role in Nocturnal Animals (Amy Adams played Susan in Nocturnal Animals. I played Laura in Nocturnal Animals“), and their Oscar nomination count (“Amy Adams has five Oscar nominations. I am a member of SAG”).

Don’t feel bad if you make the mistake though. Even Fisher sometimes mixes up Hollywood’s gingers.

“Amy Adams played Maya in Zero Dark Thirty,” she says in the video before realizing — “Oh wait, no, that was Jessica Chastain. Okay, maybe it’s a little hard to tell us apart…”

Adams, meanwhile, is aware of the Fisher comparison and also laughs it off.

“I get Isla Fisher all the time, still. And I know Isla, and for a while our kids went to the same dance school. When I’m with Isla, we both look at one another and I get it but I don’t get it,” Adams told Vanity Fair in 2013.“But just like I tell her, it could be a lot worse. I could be mistaken for a lot worse people.”