Hold the Popcorn! Isabelle Huppert Has a No-Snack Rule for Watching Movies

Watch out for those munchies: When it comes to seeing a movie, Isabelle Huppert means business.

The Elle Oscar nominee dished on all of her moviegoing habits to PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Editorial Director Jess Cagle for The Cagle Exercise.

“No snack, no drink, no food,” she explained. “[I] just am focused on the movies — no noise.”

Huppert also revealed that when she’s watching a movie at home, her outfit of choice is pajamas, that her first movie-star crush was the iconic Bette Davis, and the movie that makes her laugh the hardest is Flirting with Disaster.

“It’s hilarious,” she said of the dark comedy by David O. Russell.

When asked about her favorite movie moment, though, Huppert isn’t quite as certain.

“It’s hard to decide,” she said. “If it’s bad, it’s the end. If it’s good, it’s any minute of it.”

Huppert is currently gearing up for this year’s Oscar ceremony, and although Jimmy Kimmel will take the stage as host, Huppert noted that he has some big shoes to fill in the wake of Ellen DeGeneres, who hosted in 2014.

“The selfie — that was hilarious,” she said.

When the camera pans to Huppert on the big night, there’s no need to guess what’s on her mind — “Am I going to win?”

The Academy Awards kicks off live on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26, with a 7 p.m. ET preshow and 8:30 p.m. ceremony.