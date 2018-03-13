Is Michael Cera Married? Actor and Mystery Woman Step Out with Matching Gold Bands

Congratulations might be in order for Michael Cera!

The Superbad actor, 29, was spotted out in Brooklyn on Sunday with a mystery woman and both were wearing matching gold bands.

When asked to confirm if he’s newly married, his rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

According to US Weekly, the woman’s name is Nadine and she’s his longtime girlfriend.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Cera previously dated his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World costar Aubrey Plaza, who revealed during a 2016 interview on RuPaul‘s podcast “What’s the Tee?” with Michelle Visage that the two almost got hitched in Las Vegas on a whim during a cross-country road trip.

Though they broke up after dating for about a year and a half, the 33-year-old actress said they’ve remained amicable exes.

“He’s a very special — I mean, we love each other,” she revealed. “We’re still really good friends. He’s just a weird little freak and we speak the same language. He’s one of the funniest people I know.”

The actor, also known for TV’s Arrested Development and Juno, is currently starring in the Off Broadway play Lobby Hero, opposite Chris Evans.