Is Kate Hudson Engaged? Actress Spotted with Ring on Her Wedding Finger While Riding Dirt Bike

No need to start practicing catching a bouquet just yet.

Kate Hudson was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger while out with musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on Sunday — but a source tells PEOPLE the couple is not engaged.

The pair were out riding dirt bikes and shopping in Los Angeles when Hudson, 38, was seen sporting the sparkler. But later that day at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress wasn’t seen wearing the ring.

The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary in early December. Hudson took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion and explained that she and Fujikawa first crossed paths because of her friendship with his stepsisters. However, she was “enormously pregnant” with her 13-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson at their earliest encounter.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she captioned the post. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut as a couple in May while attending the premiere of Hawn’s movie Snatched. Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world. From going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A. to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June.

It appears Fujikawa fits right into Hudson’s hipster lifestyle. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

Hudson was previously married to The Black Crowes singer Robinson for six years. She was also previously engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares 7-year-old son Bingham. They were engaged for four years before calling it quits in 2014.