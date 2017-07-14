Is Alexander Skarsgard Dating Again After Quietly Splitting with Alexa Chung?

The Big Little Lies actor and British writer/fashion designer started dating in 2015, but sources tell Page Six Skarsgard is back in the dating game after a quiet breakup.

The outlet reports he was recently set up on a blind date with former Leonardo DiCaprio flame Toni Garrn.

Skarsgard and the model reportedly went out together in Montauk, New York, this past weekend. “This was the first time they met,” the source told Page Six. “It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s.”

But the group date apparently didn’t work out too well. “They didn’t hit it off big-time,” added the source. “There may not be a second date in the cards.”

Garrn’s rep initially denied the outing to Page Six, but admitted it was possible. Reps for Skarsgard, Garrn and Chung have not commented to PEOPLE.



Skarsgard and Chung haven’t been seen together since May, when they were spotted at a Met Gala afterparty in New York.