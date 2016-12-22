Irina Shayk Flashes Her Emerald (Engagement?) Ring While Shopping in Beverly Hills

If Irina Shayk ever gets tired of walking the runway, she has a real future as a hand model.

The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted covering her baby bump while shopping in Beverly Hills on Wednesday — but she had no problem showing off the gorgeous emerald ring she’s been wearing on that finger.

The ring — a large emerald stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds on a gold band — made its first appearance shortly after news broke that Bradley Cooper and Shayk are expecting their first child. She was spotted showing off the gorgeous ring while leaving a Los Angeles spa, sparking engagement rumors.

Reps for the couple have not commented.

RELATED: Inside Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk’s Surprise Baby News

Shayk and Cooper, 41, have been dating since spring 2015, not long after the former split from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and the latter from Suki Waterhouse.

Though they’ve remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, the happy couple haven’t been shy about their romance, regularly stepping out together on exotic trips and at fun events.

While “being pregnant hasn’t stopped [the model] from working hard in Europe,” a source previously told PEOPLE that Cooper “seems more protective” of her.

“He has been spotted dropping her off at the airport with kisses as she is about to take off for another job,” says the source. “They are just a very sweet couple.”