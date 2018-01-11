Inside Why Mark Wahlberg Was Paid Over 1,000 Times More Than Michelle Williams: Report

Outrage was swift when USA Today reported that Mark Wahlberg had been paid over 1,000 times more than costar Michelle Williams for extensive reshoots on All the Money in World — and now there’s further insight into how this happened in the first place.

According to a new report in TheWrap, the glaring pay disparity was due in part to their individual contracts.

Earlier this week, USA Today revealed Wahlberg made $1.5 million for extensive reshoots on the film, while Williams received only a per diem of $80 a day.

According to an industry insider who spoke to TheWrap, Williams’ original contract required her to do any necessary reshoots, while Wahlberg’s did not. So when director Ridley Scott called for 10 days of reshoots after the movie’s original star, Kevin Spacey, was replaced by Christopher Plummer, Wahlberg had the opportunity to negotiate additional pay.

And while both Williams and Wahlberg immediately agreed to participate in the reshoots, the actor’s agent reportedly told the film financiers he “never” works for free, according to a source who spoke with TMZ. Wahlberg’s agent Ari Emanuel (the co-CEO of WME) set the price, to which film execs eventually agreed, per TheWrap.

(Sony Pictures has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Wahlberg also had more extensive reshoots than Williams, as his character appears alongside Plummer’s J. Paul Getty in more scenes. Ahead of production, Wahlberg, who was named Forbes’ highest-paid actor in 2017, took a pay cut in order to star in the film, according to the New York Times.

Scott previously said the returning cast members appeared in the reshoots for free.

“No, I wouldn’t get paid, I refused to get paid,” Scott told USA Today in December, adding that most of the staff waived their fees. “Christopher had to get paid. But Michelle, no. Me, no.”

At the time, the director was not aware of any additional salary negotiations, reports TMZ.

Scott deemed the reshoots necessary after Spacey was accused by several men, including Rent star Anthony Rapp, of sexual harassment and abuse. Plummer stepped in for the role and the film was released on its original date.

A slew of celebrities expressed outrage after USA Today‘s report, including Busy Phillips, Jessica Chastain, Judd Apatow who all expressed support for Williams. Phillips, Williams’ longtime friend, called the figures “unacceptable” and “shameful” on Twitter.

Williams recently weighed in on the personal sacrifices she made for the reshoots, admitting she missed Thanksgiving with her daughter in order to work.

“I had to break the news to my family and tell them I wasn’t going be home [for the holidays] and make alternate arrangements for them,” she told Vulture. “But everyone was so supportive, no one more than my 12-year-old daughter, who said, ‘You worked so hard on this. Don’t let it be ruined because of one bad man.’ ”

Williams was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Gail Harris in the thriller about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III.