Inside the 22-Year Marriage Between Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis Before Their Split

Our favorite Jedi master is a single man! Or is he?

Ewan McGregor, 46, was recently spotted kissing his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 32. Following the sighting, a family source confirmed to PEOPLE that McGregor and Eve Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years, have been separated since May.

With McGregor having seemingly moved on, here’s a look at some of the highlights from his life with the French production designer.

RELATED: Ewan Mcgregor Splits From Wife Of 22 Years — As He’s Spotted Kissing Costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Their Careers Brought Them Together

McGregor and Mavrakis, 51, reportedly met on set of the British TV show Kavanagh QC while filming the episode Nothing But The Truth. McGregor guest starred in the episode, while Mavrakis worked as the assistant art director. The two wed in the summer of 1995, only six months after the episode aired.

❤️Eve❤️ A post shared by Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) on Sep 10, 2016 at 10:57pm PDT

They Were Parents Right Away

Only seven months after their wedding, the couple had their first daughter, Clara McGregor.

The now 21-year-old recently entered the media spotlight when she attended the premiere of Miles Ahead with her father in March. Apparently not interested in acting, Clara is an aspiring photographer and student at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

McGregor and Mavrakis went on to have two more biological children (15-year-old Esther McGregor and 6-year-old Anouk McGregor), and one adopted child (16-year-old Jamyan McGregor).

McGregor Is a Protective Father

McGregor and Mavrakis were not happy when paparazzi photographers joined in on their family vacation in Europe in 2002. When photos of his children, Clara and Esther McGregor, were published in the media without his consent McGregor filed a privacy lawsuit in England. Parties that had to settle with the actor included Britain’s Daily Record and The Sun, plus the photographer who took the photos.

McGregor won nearly $75,000 in damages over the legal dispute.

Adopting a Child

Since having their daughter Clara shortly after their wedding, Mavrakis and McGregor became parents to three more children, including their adopted daughter Jamyan McGregor.

In 2004, McGregor and best friend Charley Boorman spent three months on a globe-spanning 20,000-mile motorcycle odyssey for the Bravo TV series Long Way Round. Mongolia was one of the stops on their journey.

Two years later, in 2006, the actor adopted Jamyan McGregor from Mongolia. She was 4-years-old at the time.

The Split

After photos of McGregor kissing Winstead were published on Sunday, a family source confirms to PEOPLE that McGregor had been separated from Mavrakis since May. Winstead also split from her husband, writer Riley Stearns, in May.