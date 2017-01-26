Inside Scarlett Johansson’s Ups and Downs in Love

Scarlett Johansson‘s journey through romance has had its twists and turns.

The actress, who has dated some of Hollywood’s most famous men, has split from her husband of two years, French journalist Romain Dauriac, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

And although she’s remained fiercely private about her personal life, Johansson, 32, has had some high-profile relationships that have caught the public eye: She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for two years, and dated actors including Sean Penn and Josh Harnett, as well as others outside the public spotlight.

Here’s a look back at her most notable relationships.

Jared Leto

Though they never confirmed a relationship, Johansson was spotted out with actor Jared Leto a few times in late 2004 — including a December outing where they were seen kissing.

Josh Harnett

Johansson was linked to her Black Dahlia costar Josh Harnett for a year, from 2005 to 2006. In an interview with U.K. media after their split, the actor cited their busy schedules as the cause for their breakup.

“It was difficult spending so much time apart with all our different commitments and both of us flying all over the world,” Harnett said.

Ryan Reynolds

The Avengers actress was married to Reynolds for two years before they divorced in December 2010. The famously private couple kept their relationship low-key ever since they started dating in 2007, later marrying at a remote wilderness retreat outside Vancouver.

In 2010, the Deadpool star opened up to PEOPLE about his marriage to Johansson, revealing that “dinner and a little dancing” was his ideal date night. “You get to hang out with your best buddy every day,” he said about the best part of marriage. “It’s made me a stronger, better person.”

They announced their split in a joint statement, saying, “We entered into our relationship with love, and it’s with love and kindness we leave it.” A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that Johansson and Reynolds’ busy workloads put a strain on their marriage. “Distance and their careers played a big role. When you don’t spend a lot of time with your partner you grow apart,” the source said.

The actress later reflected on her marriage to Reynolds: “I think I’ve had a fair amount of time to process the experience and be able to move forward. I continue to get to know myself better as I get older, and that helps me in my relationships,” she told Marie Claire in 2013.

Sean Penn

Johansson had a whirlwind romance with Sean Penn in the spring of 2011. The actress, then 26, was spotted with the then- 50-year-old Penn on a series of dates around L.A.

The couple even attended the White House Correspondents dinner together, where they were seen holding hands and getting cozy at an afterparty. Johansson and Penn also made a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a quick vacation.

The two ultimately split after a few months of dating in June of 2011.

Nate Naylor

The actress dated advertising executive Nate Naylor for a year before they split in October 2012. The couple were first spotted in January of that year strolling the streets of the Big Apple holding hands.

Though they were later seen in Paris in August of that year, sources close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time that the relationship ran its course. “A lot of people were surprised it lasted this long,” the source said.

Romain Dauriac

Johansson was first spotted with the French journalist and art collector Dauriac soon after her breakup from Nate Naylor in October 2012. The pair’s bond slowly got stronger, with the actress sporting a vintage Art Deco style engagement ring by the following September.

Johansson told PEOPLE after their engagement in 2014 that she fell for Dauriac’s charm and intellect. “I love his brain more than anything,” she said. And “he does all the sweet gestures for me. He’s a gentleman.”

The couple tried to keep their relationship far from the public eye, eventually marrying in a surprise ceremony in 2014 shortly after the birth of their first child, daughter Rose Dorothy. Johansson and Dauriac would later split their time between New York and Dauriac’s home of Paris.

After two years together, the former couple have called it quits, with a source telling PEOPLE the two have been “separated since the summer.”