Inside Margot Robbie's Private Relationship with Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are more than just a ridiculously good-looking Hollywood couple.

The newlyweds worked together on the upcoming film, I, Tonya, starring Robbie, 27, as the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. Ackerley, also 27, produced the film.

“We did this film instead of our honeymoon,” Robbie told Extra. “There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!’ Following our dream.”

Ahead of the release of I, Tonya on Dec. 8, here is a look back at Robbie and Ackerley’s relationship.

Friends First

The Australian actress and the British assistant director first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise.

In the May issue of Vogue, Robbie described Ackerley as “the best-looking guy in London,” and gushed about how she fell for her beau.

“I was the ultimate single gal. The idea of relationships made me want to vomit. And then this crept up on me,” she told the publication.

“We were friends for so long. I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him,'” she continued, adding, “And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before.’ ”

🌵DREAMLAND🌵 A post shared by @margotrobbie on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Staying Out of the Spotlight

Though the two were happy to acknowledge their relationship, they largely kept their love out of the spotlight.

The pair were spotted on several PDA-packed dates in June 2014 and later on a romantic beach getaway in 2016.

But the couple has never walked a red carpet or posed for photos together publicly.

Surprise Wedding

Robbie and Ackerley tied the knot in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Austraila’s Byron Bay. Prior to their wedding, the couple had never announced an engagement.

The actress was given away by her mother, and her three siblings were in attendance.

Suspicions of the 26-year-old Suicide Squad star’s secret wedding arose when Robbie arrived at an airport in her home country wearing a T-shirt that read “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under.”

A few days after the ceremony, Robbie responded to wedding rumors by showing off her pear-shaped sparkler on Instagram.

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST

Wedded Bliss

Since tying the knot, the couple has begun to feature each other more on their social media accounts.

In January, Robbie posted a photo of herself sitting on the beach with her arm around Ackerley.

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:26pm PST

The British film director also shared a sweet black and white shot of he and his wife, gushing about Robbie in the caption.

The picture shows the newlyweds kissing — Ackerley in a short-sleeve white T-shirt and Robbie wearing a short white bohemian dress.

She's all that A post shared by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows) on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

“She’s all that,” he wrote.

I, Tonya opens in select theaters Friday, and also stars Caitlin Carver as Kerrigan, and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly.