Inside Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez's Surprising Friendship: What They Have in Common

They’re not the likeliest of Hollywood besties, but Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez have developed a tight cross-generational bond over the years.

Gomez, 25, first opened up about her relationship with the Friends star, 49, in 2015, telling KTU’s Carolina Bermudez that they met through mutual management during a radio interview.

“We met through my management — they manage her as well — so it was kind of like a friendly meeting and instantly she’s, like, inviting me to her house,” the singer revealed, according to E! News.

“She has a pizza oven. Like, we’ve made pizzas at her house,” she added. “She’s very cool and very sweet. She kind of gives me a lot of, like, maternal advice.”

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Ari Perilstein/Getty

Before they met, Gomez was never shy about sharing her admiration for Aniston. After running into the actress at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards in 2009, Gomez said she could hardly keep it together.

“I was shaking!” she told JustJaredJR. “I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom and she goes, ‘Hi!’ My legs started to shake and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I freaked out,” she said.

Gomez added that “the whole reason I started my show [Wizards of Waverly Place] and mannerisms, they were after Jennifer Aniston.” During the award show, she said, “They were playing clip reels of the work she’s done and I quoted the whole thing. Every single thing she’d say, I would say it. People were sitting there laughing at me and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re obsessed.'”

Later in 2014, Gomez took to Instagram to share her excitement about bumping into Aniston at a party in Los Angeles.

“I have not only been following her career as a fan since I was 8 and now get to watch her completely transform in her new movie CAKE, I have gotten to have real conversations with such a real heart, made my entire year,” she captioned a photo showing the two embracing one another.

Just last year, Gomez listed Aniston as a style icon as well, saying that she takes fashion cues from the actress when she wants “instant confidence.” She told InStyle, “Surprisingly, like a nice, little black dress — just a simple, Jen Aniston-type of dress.”

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Aniston Michael Buckner/Getty

The “Wolves” singer is also friendly with Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux. When the actor returned to social media for the first time since announcing his split with Aniston, he added a shout-out to Gomez.

The 46-year-old actor documented his visit to a non-profit dog shelter in Texas called Austin Pets Alive, where he took selfies with some of the pups. The Leftovers star later tagged Gomez on his Instagram post.

Theroux and Aniston announced their split in February after seven years together and two and a half years of marriage. The two met to make the final decision on Valentine’s Day.