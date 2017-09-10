Inside InStyle + HFPA's Star-Studded Bash at the Toronto International Film Festival

Fashion queen Nicole Kidman made a grand entrance in her pink, ethereal Valentino gown.
Brie Larson
Larson totally embodied the dancing-lady emoji in this ruffled red dress with pants beneath it.
Jake Gyllenhaal
The Stronger actor maintained his serious and seriously sexy demeaner in a blue suit that made him look hotter than ever.
Jessica Chastain
The red head spent her time inside perched at a VIP booth where the champagne kept flowing.
George Clooney
Clooney! Say no more.
Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer
As the evening drew to a close, the trio came together for some quick girl talk and several photo opps.
Emma Roberts
Va-va-voom! Roberts caught everyone's eye in a black mid-sleeve dress with a lace and sheer design. Her pointed-toe black heels were the perfect match.
Billie Jean King and Emma Stone
Talk about coming full circle! In Battle of the Sexes, Stone portrays tennis champion Billie Jean King. Here, the two came together for one epic shot.
InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown and Elle Fanning
Brown and Fanning caught up inside, where the two matched in floral dresses perfect for the occasion.
Sarah Silverman
Silverman didn't let an early call time stop her from having a good time. "I worry because I have to get up very early for press in the morning. I'm not someone that can be out at a party that starts at 11 and get up at 8! I'm a woman of age," she said. "I like seeing people, I love TV and movies, and love saying, 'Oh! There's that! There's this person!"
Colin Farrell
Farrell, who stars in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, kept it dapper in a suit, tie, and a handsome pair of glasses.
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams may be used to braving up for winter thanks to her role in Game of Thrones, but she kept it red-hot in this V-neck floral dress with ribbon-tied heels.
Octavia Spencer
"Well, I’m hiding things. So the leather jacket is there to give me a silhouette," Spencer told us of wearing a sleek leather piece to the event. No need to hide, though. She looked fabulous and also had a fun time chatting up Jessica Chastain and Allison Janney. Her favorite part of the night? "You get to look pretty and just celebrate everybody, you know?"
James Franco
Franco kept it casual in jeans, a T-shirt, and a suede jacket.