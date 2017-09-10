Movies

Inside InStyle + HFPA's Star-Studded Bash at the Toronto International Film Festival

From Nicole Kidman to Jessica Chastain — see all the A-isters who came out to InStyle + HFPA’s TIFF party on Saturday

Nicole Kidman 

Fashion queen Nicole Kidman made a grand entrance in her pink, ethereal Valentino gown.

Brie Larson 

Larson totally embodied the dancing-lady emoji in this ruffled red dress with pants beneath it.

Jake Gyllenhaal 

The Stronger actor maintained his serious and seriously sexy demeaner in a blue suit that made him look hotter than ever.

Jessica Chastain 

The red head spent her time inside perched at a VIP booth where the champagne kept flowing.

George Clooney 

Clooney! Say no more.

Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer 

As the evening drew to a close, the trio came together for some quick girl talk and several photo opps.

Emma Roberts

Va-va-voom! Roberts caught everyone's eye in a black mid-sleeve dress with a lace and sheer design. Her pointed-toe black heels were the perfect match.

Billie Jean King and Emma Stone 

Talk about coming full circle! In Battle of the Sexes, Stone portrays tennis champion Billie Jean King. Here, the two came together for one epic shot.

InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown and Elle Fanning 

Brown and Fanning caught up inside, where the two matched in floral dresses perfect for the occasion.

Sarah Silverman

Silverman didn't let an early call time stop her from having a good time. "I worry because I have to get up very early for press in the morning. I'm not someone that can be out at a party that starts at 11 and get up at 8! I'm a woman of age," she said. "I like seeing people, I love TV and movies, and love saying, 'Oh! There's that! There's this person!"

Colin Farrell 

Farrell, who stars in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, kept it dapper in a suit, tie, and a handsome pair of glasses.

Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams may be used to braving up for winter thanks to her role in Game of Thrones, but she kept it red-hot in this V-neck floral dress with ribbon-tied heels.

Octavia Spencer 

"Well, I’m hiding things. So the leather jacket is there to give me a silhouette," Spencer told us of wearing a sleek leather piece to the event. No need to hide, though. She looked fabulous and also had a fun time chatting up Jessica Chastain and Allison Janney. Her favorite part of the night? "You get to look pretty and just celebrate everybody, you know?"

James Franco 

Franco kept it casual in jeans, a T-shirt, and a suede jacket.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com