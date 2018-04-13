Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Divorce on the One-Year Anniversary of Their Filing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are moving on with their lives a year after filing.

The duo filed to end their 10-year marriage on April 13, 2016, nearly two years after they originally announced their split. The divorce isn’t yet finalized but is progressing, sources have said, as the two have been in mediation with leading L.A. divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to settle privately.

Since then, they have continued to happily co-parent their three children, Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, and spent Easter weekend together with them in Hawaii, where Affleck has been shooting his new movie Triple Frontier.

“They’re doing well, and are both committed to providing a supportive environment for their kids,” a source close to Affleck tells PEOPLE. “They continue to remain cordial to one another. There is a lot of love and respect there.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The day before the holiday, the whole family made a group trip to Sea Life Park in Oahu. “They made a family trip to interact with dolphins, sea lions and stingrays,” a source told PEOPLE. “They spent several hours at the park and looked like they had the best time. The kids were all very interested in learning about the animals. They all seem like huge dolphin fans.”

During the trip, Garner stayed at a resort while Affleck stayed at a nearby house. “Jen seemed excited about the trip. She hasn’t been to Hawaii for a while and always loved it,” added the source.

“The kids love when they all spend time together,” said a second source.

When filming breaks allow, the actor, 45, visits the kids at home in Los Angeles. “He’s found a really good routine,” an insider said. “He’s in a great place, enjoying his work on the new film and being able to fly back to spend time with the family during downtime.”

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus. Gal/BACKGRID

Days before Garner and the children arrived in Hawaii, Affleck’s girlfriend, Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, also visited him.

Sources have said the two are in a committed relationship but taking it slow.

“Ben is in a very committed relationship with Lindsey Shook us and they too work hard to balance time between work, friends and their families,” says the source close to Affleck.

On Wednesday night, Garner was spotted out in N.Y.C. looking relaxed and happy. The actress, 45, was smiling ear to ear as she attended an event at the famous French bakery Ladurée.

Garner remains supportive as the Justice League star, who’s continuing his treatment for alcohol addiction, moves on. “As long as Ben keeps working on himself, Jen is happy,” another insider said. “She will continue to support him because it benefits the kids.”

The actor is looking to buy a home, listed for $19.2 million, near Garner in Los Angeles. Affleck has his eye on the space that boasts seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms along with a screening room, gym, family room and maid’s room as well as a backyard with pool, spa, outdoor BBQ and guest house.

This comes months after the father of three was first spotted house hunting with Shookus.

“Ben is looking to buy a family friendly house,” a source previously told PEOPLE in October 2017. “Lindsay shared her opinions, but it was clear that they are not buying a house together.”

Affleck had been living in a rental since he moved out of the family estate he used to share with Garner. Prior to their divorce filing last April, he was living in the family’s guesthouse.