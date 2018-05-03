In-Laws in Italy! Amal Clooney's Family Takes Over George's Lake Como Villa

One of the better perks of having George Clooney as a son-in-law is use of his place in Italy. Just ask Amal’s dad.

Ramzi Alamuddin and a party of his friends and relatives stayed at the Clooney residence on Lake Como over the past weekend. The human rights attorney’s dad recently turned 80.

Photos posted on social media by members of the party — who may have numbered as many as 15, including Amal’s sister Tala — show the group gathered at the Villa Oleandra on Lake Como, April 28, staying through the holiday weekend.

George Clooney (L) and Ramzi Alamuddin. Robino Salvatore/GC Images

Clooney has been in Italy for several weeks working on pre-production for his Hulu Catch-22 series, which is scheduled to begin shooting in nearby Sardinia later this month. The actor’s birthday is this Sunday, and on Monday, he and Amal are slated to be back in New York City for the glamorous Met Gala on Monday, where Amal is co-hosting.

While in Lake Como, Amal’s family enjoyed exploring the lake’s coastline and coves on chartered boat rides, provided by the lake’s Tassell fleet.

Other photos posted by the group show them alongside Ramzi, enjoying the Villa Oleandra and adjacent Villa Margarita gardens.

Clooney, 56, has owned the idyllic northern Italy vacation property for seventeen years, since discovering it on a motorcycle ride across Italy with friend and business partner Rande Gerber. He has since used it regularly for the Memorial Day weekend and enjoyed la dolce vita throughout the summer months.