Idris Elba Throws His Daughter an Extravagant Sweet 16 Party: 'Always Been Daddy’s Little Girl!'

Idris Elba first introduced his daughter Isan at a red carpet premiere in 2007, and now the actor is celebrating her latest milestone with a Sweet 16 party.

The Molly’s Game actor, 45, was proudly by his oldest child’s side when she hosted her close friends at her Winter Birthday Bash in Atlanta at the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park on Saturday.

Ahead of the party, Elba dedicated a sweet birthday post for Isan, whose mother is his first ex-wife Hanne “Kim” Norgaard, whom he was married to from 1999–2003.

“Isan is 16 today!! What?? I’m so proud of my lil mami .. I’m very lucky to have her in my life. Her entire life represents a change for the better… The long awaited gift bearer. I love you @isanelba Dad,” the star shared on Friday, ahead of the bog bash.

The birthday girl shared photos and videos from her big night on social media, writing, “Always been a daddy’s little girl!”

Norgaard also shared photos of the father-daughter pair sharing the stage at the party, where Isan was surprised with a performance from “Everyday We Lit” rapper YFN Lucci.

My baby girls Sweet 16💕 A post shared by Kim Elba (@kimelba) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:36am PST

Elba has previously gushed about his relationship with his daughter, most recently in August during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“She loves me but she tells me to calm down a little bit,” he said. “She thinks I’m trying to be cool all of the time and I’m like, I am cool. She’s always trying to quiz me about rappers and I don’t know who’s who anymore.”

That same month, Idris and Isan told E! News that she is following in his career footsteps.

“I want to be an actress but recently had a change of heart, so maybe photography and writing is sort of my thing now,” she said.

The actor is also a father of 4-year-old son Winston.